'Some of the events on Saturday were ludicrous and extremely disappointing' - Arundel boss after seeing two of his men dismissed

Arundel manager Simon Hull was delighted with his side’s 3-2 home win over Eastbourne United, despite having two players sent off.

Hull knew it would be a tough test, and was aware Eastbourne had bought in a dozen new faces this week, some of who had decent pedigree but was focused on what they wanted to do.

The hosts made life difficult for themselves as they went a goal down 10 minutes in with a defensive mix up gifting the visitors the lead, with the goal coming from Charlie Ball.

Arundel were guilty at times after going 1-0 down of a lack of patience and not playing their way in, and were too direct. They addressed that at half time and Hull asked for patience and calmness and to trust their style of football.

Ten minutes in and the home side found an equaliser through Ben Gray as he slotted his penalty past the Eastbourne goalkeeper.

Hull was bemused with some of the referee’s decisions during the game as Daniel Stevens was shown a red card, an hour in.

Six minutes later, Arundel went 2-1 up as Harry Russell rounded the keeper and slotted into the back of the net. Jordan Dudas made it 3-1 in the 71st minute to put Arundel in a good position going into the 20 minutes.

Ball scored his and Eastbourne’s second in the stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough to take any points from the game.

Arundel had their second player sent off in Ashley Hawkes, and Eastbourne were reduced to 10 men.

That result leaves Arundel 14th in the SCFL Premier and will travel to Saltdean United, who are fourth and have only lost one game in the league, on Saturday.

After the game, Hull said: “I’m not one to criticise referees, it’s a difficult job, and the actions of some players and dugouts don’t make the job any easier, we just want consistency in decision making. Some of the events on Saturday were ludicrous and extremely disappointing.

“The big positive is we backed up Saturday’s win against Peacehaven and picked up another valuable three points against Eastbourne United which lifts us up to 14th in the table with a game or two in hand of some sides.”

Arundel: Stevens, Hallett, Gibb, Dudas, Litterick, Layton, Brady, Jarvis, Russell, Gray, Thurgar. Subs: Hawkes, Jephson, Fuller.