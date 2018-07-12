Hull relishing new Arundel role

Simon Hull says his Arundel Football Club is nearing completion ahead of another season in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

Former assistant manager Hull switched roles with Richard Towers at the end of the previous campaign, seeing him become a boss at senior level for the first time.

Hull has experience managing at youth and reserve standard but is relishing his big break at Mill Road.

Mullets were one of the first teams to return for pre-season, getting back to work last month, and Hull has been busy bolstering his playing squad. Forward Ben Gray, who has a wealth of experience at SCFL Premier Division level, has agreed on a switch from relegated rivals Littlehampton Town. Midfielder Matt Noble, having previously worked with Hull at Wick, is now a Arundel player, while Ash Hawkes completes the trio to have joined over the summer so far.

Hull has been dealt a double blow with Rob Lofting and Lewis Jenkins both leaving but the new Mullets boss is satisfied with the position they currently find themselves in.

He said: “I’m just really looking forward to getting started. It’s a great opportunity for me at a great club with some great people. Ben (Gray) is a high calibre player who we are delighted to have here. Matt (Noble) will add that bit of experience our young squad was lacking last season and Ash (Hawkes) is an exciting talent looking to test himself at this level.

“We’re sorry to see Lewis (Jenkins) go and Rob (Lofting) for travel reasons. If players want to move on we won’t stand in their way.”

Mullets’ first pre-season friendly at Sidlesham on Tuesday was called off as their pitch was deemed unplayable.

Hull’s opening match as Arundel boss will now take place at Billingshurst on Saturday (3pm).

Arundel are looking for opponents to play in a friendly on Tuesday (July 17).

Anyone interested should contact vice-chairman Simon Butler on 077145 31367 or direct message the club on Twitter (@ArundelFC).

