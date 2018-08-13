Clinical Arundel cruise to FA Cup victory

Arundel Football Club recorded their first win of the season in impressive fashion on Saturday.

Simon Hull’s side had drawn their opening two SCFL Premier Division matches but were comfortable 4-1 winners over Combined Counties Premier Division Chertsey Town in an FA Cup extra preliminary round clash at Mill Road.

Frontman Harry Russell was at the double - getting his first goals of the new campaign - while Liam Brady and Ben Gray were also on the scoresheet as Mullets secured £2,250 in prize money.

Manager Hull, whose side will welcome division-higher Bostik League South East outfit Herne Bay in the preliminary round on Saturday week, felt it was a brilliant day for all involved at Arundel.

He said: “I was delighted for the lads and everyone connected with the football club. It’s a great tonic for everyone and the prize money is most welcome.

“We weren’t at our best on Saturday, we played better football in our last game but we were clinical.

“I couldn’t fault the attitude and work-rate of the boys. The challenge for us now is to maintain these levels and consistency. We have a really good group of lads and some fantastic talent so looking to the future I’m sure we have some exciting times ahead.”

Young Brady, 16, marked his first ever FA Cup appearance by netting the opener in Arundel’s win.

Gray’s defence-splitting pass found Russell who unselfishly pulled the ball back for Brady to fire home.

Chertsey saw a lot of the ball, having some prolonged spells of possession and creating a couple of openings, but Mullets went in leading 1-0 at the break.

Arundel got off to a dream start in the second period as Russell’s low drive doubled the home side’s advantage three minutes after the interval.

Chertsey threw everything at Mullets in the hope of getting back in the game. Goalkeeper Daniel Stevens pulled off a fine stop to preserve Arundel’s two-goal advantage 25 minutes from time before Russell got his second soon afterwards.

The visitors kept going and pulled one back on 90 minutes but Gray - getting his second goal in three matches since signing from Littlehampton Town in the summer - ensured Mullets’ progress with a thunderous finish three minutes later.

Arundel boss Hull is delighted the club have another home tie in the next round and said: “We’ve got a huge challenge in the next round against Herne Bay, it’s something we are all looking forward to as a group and excited about the challenge of facing a very good outfit.

“I’m delighted for the lads, they’ve worked very hard but we still have a long way to go and plenty to prove.”

Arundel host newly-promoted Langney Wanderers on Saturday, then Hassocks visit Mill Road on Tuesday.

ARUNDEL: Stevens; Hallett, Gibb, Dudas, Foster, Jarvis, Noble, Gray, Brady, Russell, Brazil. Subs: Ebling, Britton, Beck.

