Tributes paid to former Arundel and Burgess Hill manager

Tributes have been paid to former Arundel and Burgess Hill manager Steve Johnson who has died aged 60.

Steve led Arundel to the John O'Hara Cup in 2004, with a 2-1 victory over Rye in the final, and also managed Weymouth, Burgess Hill, Chertsey, Crowborough and Redhill.

In a statement, Arundel said: "Arundel FC are sad to announce that ex-manager Steve Johnson has passed away aged only 60.

"Steve was one of football's true characters and with good football contacts at professional level, he was able to have a good crop of quality players at his disposal.

"Steve was manager when Arundel won the John O'Hara League Cup in 2003-04. He will be sadly missed by the many friends he made during his management days, and our condolences go out to his family at this very sad time. RIP Steve."

He played for Brentford, Leicester and Southampton and also coached Watford's under-17 team and was manager of Latvia under-18s.

Steve is the brother of Cheltenham manager Gary and the uncle of Bristol City boss Lee.

Cheltenham tweeted this afternoon: "The thoughts of everyone at @CTFCofficial are with our manager Gary Johnson and his family after the passing of his brother Steve earlier this week. Steve was a popular figure at the Robins and frequent visitor to Whaddon Road where he will be missed by many.

"Our thoughts are with the Johnson family and friends at this time. RIP Steve (2/2) #ctfc."

Burgess Hill posted on Twitter: "The club are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of ex-Hillians manager, Steve Johnson.

"Our thoughts are with Steve’s close friends & family."

East Grinstead said: "We are sorry to hear that ex-Wasps manager Steve Johnson passed away earlier this week.

"Our thoughts are with Steve's family."

Redhill tweeted: "Redhill FC are saddened to hear of the passing of former manager Steve Johnson. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP Steve."

Kenny McCreadie, a local football coach and friend of Steve, tweeted: "A very sad day we lost a very good friend in Steve Johnson the ex Arundel FC and East Grinstead FC manager he leaves behind his lovely wife Marti and his lovely daughters RIP my dear friend XXX."