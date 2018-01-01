Littlehampton Gazette

Search

WEATHER: Wet and windy Monday

News
Flytipping costs councils and farmers thousands each year

‘Hidden cost’ of flytipping on Arun farmers

Business
Rail news

Passenger ‘taken ill’ on train

Transport
Heavy rain
11c
5c

Love Island is back and looking for applicants

Arts

One in three graduates in the South East say their degree is pointless

Education

Workers fear two-week holidays are ‘frowned on’ by employers

Lifestyle

Graduates in South-East admit degree didn’t help in getting a job

News
Outdoor Addicts. Matt Pitts Photography

Help hospice and take up the 15 challenge

News
This energetic labrador cross enjoys keeping busy and learning new things

VIDEO: Dog of the week – Zeke

News

Sport More Sport >>

Bruno hooks the ball clear at West Brom. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Bruno: We'll keep fighting but need to improve

Football
Brighton fans pictured at the Hawthorns yesterday. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

West Brom v Brighton picture gallery

Football
Action from Brighton's defeat at West Brom. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Six things we learned from Brighton's defeat to West Brom

Football
Chris Hughton shouts instructions at the Hawthorns. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Hughton concerned as Brighton concede from set-plays again

Football

Rodriguez reported to The FA over Bong incident

Football

Last-gasp Perkins try sees Raiders edge Redruth in thriller

Sport

Brighton's corner woes continue in defeat at West Brom

Football

Hughton won't be sidetracked by 40-point target

Football

What's On More What's On >>

Applications are now open for the new series of Love Island

Love Island is back and looking for applicants

Arts
Inpatient is perhaps the pick of the January games

Console Corner: Four games to look out for in January

Lifestyle

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

British Airways research shows most people don't take two-week breaks

Workers fear two-week holidays are ‘frowned on’ by employers

Lifestyle
The 13th hole of the stunning Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya

Fairway to heaven

News
The wreckage of Edwin Sandss aeroplane after the crash in 1934, which he miraculously escaped from with only a broken ankle, some burns and other minor injuries

Early aircraft crashes highlight advances in safety

Lifestyle

Trending Now More Trending Now >>