Worthing road 'to be closed all night' due to large fire opposite The Thomas A Becket pub

Rectory Road in Worthing is 'likely to be closed all night' due to an ongoing blaze, the fire service has said.

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene near the junction with Offington Lane, at 6.38pm this evening. Click here to read the original story.

In an update, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the incident would likely affect the road all night.

A fire service spokesman said: "We continue to work with our emergency partners to tackle a Worthing fire.

"Rectory Road is likely to be closed all night and The Thomas A Becket pub junction remains closed, please avoid the area."