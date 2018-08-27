Ten fire engines sent to ongoing blaze opposite The Thomas A Becket pub in Worthing

Firefighters are dealing with a roof fire opposite The Thomas A Becket pub in Worthing.

Ten fire engines were sent to the blaze, which is affecting buildings in Rectory Road

Ten fire engines from across the county were sent to the blaze. Picture: Dave Crouch

A fire service spokesman said they were called to the block of shops with flats above on Rectory Road, near the junction with Offington Lane, at 6.38pm following reports of the roof being ‘well alight’.

The fire service sent ten fire engines to the scene, with two aerial ladder platforms.

The incident is still ongoing.

The spokesman could not confirm at this stage if there have been any casualties.