Worthing councillor praises 'amazing' emergency services as Rectory Road fire continues

A Worthing councillor has praised the 'amazing' emergency services who are currently dealing with a large fire in Rectory Road.

Emergency services are expected to be dealing with the incident well into the night. Pictures and video: Eddie Mitchell

The road is expected to be closed all night while the fire service deals with the situation

Councillor Val Turner from Worthing Borough Council praised the highly-trained men and women who are battling the fire and keeping people safe.

She said: "Long night for our amazing emergency services.

"Thoughts are with those who have been seriously affected by this fire."

Readers have been commenting on social media too, with Dawn Epps saying: "Never seen anything like it."

Steve Davis wrote on the Herald's Facebook page: "Thank goodness for a great fire service. Hope all are ok."

Deborah Slivinski said: "Oh no. Those lovely buildings. Stay safe everyone."

Information on any casualties has not yet been available. We will update this article with that information, or a link to it, as soon as we can.