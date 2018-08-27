Ten flats and five shops 'badly affected' by big Worthing fire but blaze is now 'under control'

A fire has 'badly affected' ten flats and five shops in Worthing tonight but is now 'under control', the fire service has said.

Ten fire engines were called to the blaze in Rectory Road at 6.38pm this evening. Click here to read the original story.

The fire was in a block of flats above shops opposite The Thomas A Becket pub, near the junction with Offington Road.

This followed reports of the roof being ‘well alight’, the fire service said.

In an update at 10.34pm today, the fire service said: "Building fire in Rectory Road, Worthing, now largely under control.

The fire service remain at the scene. Pictures and video: Eddie Mitchell

"We will be working through the night to damp down hotspots.

"Hopefully most roads will reopen by 6am and we’re looking to get as many businesses up and running by the morning, though some will be affected.

"Rectory Road in Worthing will remain closed into tomorrow morning but otherwise The Thomas A Becket junction should hopefully be open for the morning rush hour."

Worthing Fire Station's Twitter account posted: "We did the best we could tonight difficult fire to fight and sadly ten flats and five shops badly affected by fire Hard work paid off. It could have spread."

Worthing borough councillor Val Turner has praised the 'amazing' emergency services for their work tonight

Information on any casualties has not yet been available. We will update this article with that information, or a link to it, as soon as we can.

The blaze has 'badly affected' ten flats and five shops