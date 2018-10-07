Littlehampton Sea Cadets presented with BTEc certificates

Sea cadets have been recognised for their achievements, after working hard to successfully gain BTEC qualifications as part of their activities with the Littlehampton unit.

Captain John Stoy, president of Littlehampton Sea Cadet Unit, paid a visit to the headquarters in Rope Walk, Littlehampton, to present Ordinary Cadet Shania Garbett with the BTEC Level 1 certificate in teamwork, personal skills and citizenship.

Ordinary cadet Ellie Gordon was presented with her BTEC Level 1 certificate by Debbie Barry, regional manager of education charity CVQO

Ordinary Cadet Ellie Gordon was also presented with her BTEC Level 1 certificate, this time by Debbie Barry, regional manager of education charity CVQO.

Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne, the unit’s commanding officer, said: “Both cadets have worked hard to obtain these qualifications and they are a credit to the unit.”

For more information about joining the Sea Cadets, visit, visit www.sea-cadets.org/littlehampton

-----

Service in East Preston honours Merchant Navy

Sea Cadets grateful to shoppers for generosity

Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2018 in pictures