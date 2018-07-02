Littlehampton Armed Forces Day 2018 in pictures

The Band of the Grenadier Guards took time out from their duties in London to parade in Littlehampton on Armed Forces Day.

They proved popular in the crowd and as well as leading the parade, they put on a 20-minute performance in full uniform in the searing heat, drawing loud applause.

DM1866679a.jpg Littlehampton Armed Forces Day, 2018. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Hundreds of families were on the Seafront Greens on Saturday for a day of entertainment and many also took to the beach to cool off in the sea.

The hot weather did cause some problems, including a small fire. Smoke canisters used in the armoured vehicles display set fire to the grass in the arena but this was quickly dealt with before it reached the watching crowd.

The Imps Motorcycle Display Team cancelled its planned fire jump as a result but still put on a fantastic performance of various balances and a unique backwards formation.

Other performances included the RAF Air Cadets' drill competition, a Battle of Britain flypast over the sea and a re-enactment.

READ MORE:

PICTURE: Attention! Armed Forces Day a big success



Grenadier Guards join Littlehampton Armed Forces Day parade



Littlehampton Armed Forces Day, all you need to know