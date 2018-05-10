Sea Cadets grateful to shoppers for generosity

Littlehampton Sea Cadets with their information stands at Tesco
Littlehampton Sea Cadets with their information stands at Tesco

Littlehampton Sea Cadets would like to thank Tesco for allowing members to carry out another in-store collection.

The bag packing fundraising day on Saturday raised the grand total of £413 on a very hot day.

Commanding officer Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne said this was a fantastic amount and thanked shoppers for their generosity.

He added: “Some of the cadets were away on a course for the weekend but the few that did turn up did a fantastic job and the money will be going towards rebuilding the unit jetty, which is costing £64,000.”

Anyone wishing to join can visit the unit in Rope Walk on Tuesday or Friday, 7.15pm to 9pm.