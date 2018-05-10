Sea Cadets grateful to shoppers for generosity

Littlehampton Sea Cadets would like to thank Tesco for allowing members to carry out another in-store collection.

The bag packing fundraising day on Saturday raised the grand total of £413 on a very hot day.

Commanding officer Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne said this was a fantastic amount and thanked shoppers for their generosity.

He added: “Some of the cadets were away on a course for the weekend but the few that did turn up did a fantastic job and the money will be going towards rebuilding the unit jetty, which is costing £64,000.”

Anyone wishing to join can visit the unit in Rope Walk on Tuesday or Friday, 7.15pm to 9pm.