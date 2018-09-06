Service in East Preston honours Merchant Navy

East Preston marked Merchant Navy Day with a short service.

Parish councillors, East Preston and Kingston Royal British Legion members, past members of the Merchant Navy and members of the public assembled outside the village library and war memorial on Monday.

Littlehampton Sea Cadets’ commanding officer, Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne was also present and Able Cadet Ella Bartlett piped the still and carry on.

Council chairman Steve Toney raised the Red Ensign, councillor Elizabeth Linton gave a reading and Father Richard Bromfield led the prayers.

Merchant Navy Day honours the men and women who kept the nation afloat during both world wars and celebrates the current members, who are responsible for 95 per cent of the UK’s imports, including food and fuel.

East Preston Library currently has a small exhibition celebrating the life of Frank Pink, who served in the Merchant Navy and has shared some of his experiences in the display.

Frank and his wife Margaret were present on Monday, together with family members from as far afield as Shrewsbury.

