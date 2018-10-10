O'Toole pleased to make senior football management return

Bryan O'Toole revealed his delight after returning to senior football management earlier today.

Wick have been searching for a new manager after joint bosses Ady Baker and Lee Baldwin left the club last week and O'Toole has now been confirmed as their replacement.

O'Toole is currently in charge of Horsham's under-23 team but enjoyed success in his previous job as a senior manager, winning the SCFL title with Shoreham two seasons ago.

O'Toole holds a UEFA B 1 licence badge and is pleased to be back in senior football.

He said: "I’m looking forward to getting back into Saturday football, fighting for points.

“I’m the type of person who doesn’t get involved with anything unless I think I can win and I believe I can do that at Wick.

“All I ask from my players is hard work and honesty.

“It looks a talented squad from a distance, I’m looking forward to working with the team.

"I've been looking at getting back in to senior football for a while but I didn't want to rush back in. There are some good people at Wick, it's a good club. I'll be taking things one game at a time, as I always have, and we'll go from there."

O'Toole has never previously taken a management role midway through a season and he admitted to being slightly apprehensive before taking the job at Crabtree Park.

He said: "I've always had a pre-season to work things out at a club, this time things are a bit different but hopefully that won't have any affect.

"It could be a bit difficult in terms of a player pool as many of the ones I've worked with before are at clubs at this present time. Previously when I've been looking at a player I've always said 'come along to a session and see if you like it', that's worked down the years as I've always seemed to get players I've wanted.

"I'm not going to be able to do that in this job but with the squad I've got and a few I'm looking to get through the door, hopefully it works out well."

