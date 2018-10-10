O'Toole takes over as Wick manager

Bryan O'Toole has been named Wick's new manager.

O'Toole holds a UEFA B 1 licence badge and led Shoreham to the SCFL Premier Division title two seasons ago.

Wick have been without a manager since joint bosses Ady Baker and Lee Baldwin left the club last week.

Dan Cox was placed in caretaker charge of Saturday's thrilling 4-3 league victory over Alfold at Crabtree Park and last night's 10-0 Sussex RUR Cup second round thumping at division-higher Newhaven.

Cox will take the team for the FA Vase first round proper home tie against Lordswood at Crabtree Park on Saturday before O'Toole takes charge next week.

The club thanked Cox along with Danny Hand and Grant Thetford for their assistance and help in taking the team preparation on matchdays during the last week.

Wick also welcomed O'Toole to Crabtree Park and wish him every success.

