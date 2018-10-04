Joint bosses Baker and Baldwin leave Wick

Lee Baldwin and Ady Baker have left their roles as Wick joint managers.

Former Littlehampton Town manager Baker departed on Tuesday, while Baldwin announced his decision to leave the club on Twitter last night.

Wick handed Baldwin his first chance in senior management two years ago but the club were relegated from the SCFL Premier Division at the end of his first season at the helm.

Former chairman Rodney Lampton came with huge ambition, bringing ex-Premier League striker Marcus Bent to the club, although he never played a game for Wick and Lampton left just a few months after his arrival.

Baldwin had his eyes on promotion back to the SCFL Premier Division this term, with Baker joining as joint boss in the close season, but both have now left.

On his departure, Baldwin said: "I'd put it down to a difference in opinion. I'll look back on my time at the club with real pride.

"When I came to the club I viewed it as a big project and it was a role I really relished. I was a young manager at 30 who faced some things managers may not see over the course of 15 or 20 years at other clubs.

"We got relegated at the end of my first season and lost basically a whole team. I had to build a totally new team, then there was arguably the toughest time in the club's history when Rodney (Lampton) left the club.

"I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity and I'm eager to get back in to the game sooner rather than later."

Still only 30, Baldwin does not want to be out of football for too long.

He added: "I'm still young at 30 and have got loads more to give. If the right opportunity, the right project becomes available it's definitely something I will consider."

Dan Cox, who took charge of Wick's Sussex Senior Cup defeat at Hailsham Town on Tuesday, will be placed in caretaker charge.

A club statement read: "Wick Football Club have confirmed that joint managers Lee Baldwin and Ady Baker have both left the club this week.

"Dan Cox, who took charge of the team for Tuesday's defeat at Hailsham, will take charge for Saturday's home game with Alfold and Tuesday night's trip to Newhaven in the RUR Cup.

"Applications are welcomed for the vacant position, please send your CV or covering letter to us via email, wickfootballclub@outlook.com or via our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/wickfootballclubas soon as possible.

"We would like to thank both Ady and Lee for their contributions to the club and wish them both the best for the future."

