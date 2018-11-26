East Preston manager Bob Paine slams Broadbridge Heath pitch as a 'disgrace'

Ultimately a goal in the first 20 seconds cost East Preston the match as they went down 1-2 at a soulless Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre on Saturday.

With Broadbridge Heath’s new ground still not ready and the old leisure centre now closed the pitch condition would be seen as poor for a Sunday league match.

Manager Bob Paine said ‘The pitch was a disgrace and would be poor for a Sunday morning team to play on. It appears no work is being carried out on the current playing surface plus having to change in the new leisure centre which is someway from the pitch means this is far from suitable for senior football.

"Any type of decent football was impossible.

"Appreciate it’s not necessarily Broadbridge Heath’s fault but the current set up is not up to the requirements of senior football and the place resembles a building site! In terms of the match itself we lost it in the first twenty seconds when we gave a very sloppy goal away they then got a lucky deflected goal and although Dan scored a great goal it wasn’t enough on the day.

"No complaints about our work rate and effort but the pitch suited our opponents more than us and pleased we don’t have to go back and play there again."

Straight from the kick off Broadbridge Heath’s Ollie Moore found himself totally free inside the EP box and he slotted home past George Bentley. Having given themselves a mountain to climb EP then settled into the match and the half had few chances for either side as the game was very scrappy in less than ideal conditions.

​SEE ALSO Sussex footballer heads for trial with Scottish Premiership team | Rustington bank another three points with Cowfold win | East Preston v Crawley Down Gatwick - picture slideshow

EP had a better second half but still did not create any decent chances to speak of. BH increased their lead on 72 mins when a shot took a massive deflection and the ball went past Bentley who had no chance.

EP scored the best goal of the match when Dan Huet received the ball with his back to goal turned and placed the ball into the far corner giving the away side some hope with 14 mins left. Although EP piled on the pressure ultimately the goal in the first minute cost them the match.

Team: George Bentley, Nathan DaCosta, Dave Beaney, Scott Slaughter, Tom Lyne (Etherington 45 mins), Sam Pidgeon, Lucas Pattenden, Luke Brodie, Dan Huet, Scott Rafferty, Asa Nicholson (Callaghan 72 mins)

Subs: Ben Purkis, Josh Etherington, Joe Gilbey, Harry Callaghan, James Henton