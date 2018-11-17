Sussex footballer heads for trial with Scottish Premiership team

Tommy Block in action for Bognor at Carshalton earlier this season
Tommy Block is heading north of the border - for a trial with Hibernian.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has impressed since breaking into the Rocks team last season, will have a week to try to impress the coaching staff at Easter Road.

It is the latest in a series of trials at pro clubs Block has secured and Rocks fans have been quick to wish him well, describing it as a great opportunity for him.

Hibernian are currently eighth in the Scottish top flight. They are managed by Neil Lennon.

Block was first lining up for the Rocks - for whom he has been filling in at centre-half during an injury crisis - at home to Wingate and Finchley in the Bostik premier.

