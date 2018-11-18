Rustington bank another three points with Cowfold win

Rustington picked up another three points with a 4-1 win over Cowfold, but manager Kerry Hardwell said it wasn't their finest display.

Krzysztof Paraficz, Chris Darwin (2) and Declan Jenkins scored the goals to keep Rustington in second place in the SCFL Division 2

Hardwell said: "It was another three points banked for us wasn’t our finest of displays yesterday.

"We were pretty flat all game we started very slow out of the blocks and found ourselves 1-0 down early on after a shot from the Cowfold midfielder took a wicked deflection off captain Richard John and trickled past the helpless Billy Nash.

"Two quick goals from man of the match Chris Darwin put us 2-1 up. Two goals in the second half from Krystoph Paraficz his first of the season and another goal in as many weeks for Dec Jenkins secured all three points for the Blues."

