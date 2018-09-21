Former X-Factor star Chico cancels Littlehampton appearance after stroke

Chico Slimani has cancelled an appearance in Littlehampton after suffering a stroke.

The X-Factor star was due to appear at Littlehampton beach, outside the new leisure centre being built in Sea Road, on Tuesday at 9am to lead a fitness session.

But on Monday, his appearance was cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Today, his publicist Kym Rowlingson confirmed to the Littlehampton Gazette he had suffered a stroke.

In a statement quoted by the BBC, she said: “This has been a great shock to Chico, his wife and their two children, also his close friends and family.

“We thank you in advance for giving Chico and the family some privacy at this time.

“Chico is now undergoing further tests.”

The television personality rose to fame on the second series of The X Factor in 2005, reaching the quarter finals and coming fifth. Seen as a novelty act, in 2006 Chico topped the UK singles charts with his signature song It’s Chico Time.

After various appearances on television, including Dancing on Ice, where he came third, Chico founded Block Fit, a fitness brand which according to its Facebook page ‘fuses dance, combat, high and low, and yoga inspired moves and meditation’ in each workout class.

It was this class Chico was due to lead outside the new leisure centre in Littlehampton to promote National Fitness Day on September 26.

On the guestlist for the event was the team from Willmott Dixon who are building the centre, Arun District Council staff and the Freedom Leisure team. It was due to be filmed to form part of a wider campaign about getting people active.