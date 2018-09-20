Half of apartments at Worthing Aquarena site sold two years before launch

Half of the apartments being developed on the site of Worthing’s former Aquarena swimming pool have been sold, two years before their launch.

Bayside Apartments, consisting of 141 one, two and three-bedroom homes, is due to be completed in Brighton Road, next to Splashpoint leisure centre, in 2020.

Bayside Apartments are being built on the site of the old Aquarena

Demolition of the Aquarena began in November last year and the first phase of apartments were snapped up within hours of going on sale the following May.

Developer Roffey Homes then released an unscheduled second phase of apartments, which have all now been reserved, taking total sales to 50 per cent.

A third phase has now begun.

Max Harbron, head of new homes for Michael Jones, one of the selling agents said: “We are really proud to be one of the selling agents for Bayside and always knew that it would be an incredibly sought-after development due to its unique position just a stone’s throw from the sea combined with the incredibly high-quality finish of the homes and amenities available to residents, but the level of interest and off-plan reservations that we have received has been unprecedented.”

Bayside Apartments will consist of two elements – the 15 storey Bayside Vista with balcony views across the English Channel and Bayside Horizon which will offer balconies or outside space for those that appreciate an alfresco lifestyle.

Each apartment will benefit from high specification interiors, full access to a seafront café and private health club which will boast a pool, spa, steam room, sauna and gym.

A residents’ lounge and communal area on the ground floor will provide further sea views.

All apartments will have access to single or double length private parking spaces and a central boiler will provide residents with a sustainable and affordable heating and hot water supply.