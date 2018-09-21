England bowls teams to bare it all in racey calendar

The England mens’ and ladies’ bowls teams are out to bust stereotypes and raise money for charity in a risqué calendar shoot.

The Hot Shots of Bowls are baring it all in support of junior international Hannah Overton, 29, who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year.

Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club’s Lorraine Kuhler is one of the models – but said the good cause was well worth the nerves.

“No-one’s exactly enthusiastic about getting their kit off,” she said.

“I’m anxious and excited, but when you think of what Hannah’s going through, it’s nothing.”

Hannah is currently undergoing a drugs trial in the Royal Leicester Infirmary and is due to finish one of four rounds of chemotherapy.

England bowls also lost 28-year-old Carol McLean in 2011, who died a day after being diagnosed with cancer. Lorraine said both ladies will be in their thoughts.

“There are two aims to the calendar,” she said.

“Firstly to raise money for the charities but also to challenge the stereotype of bowls.

“Bowls has this stigma that everyone who plays it is in their 80s, but it’s not the case – there are a lot of young people who play the game.” Shoots will take place across the UK and Lorraine’s team warm-up-themed shoot is scheduled at the sport’s base in Lemington Spa.

The project is sponsored by bowls magazine Bowls International and sets of bowls have been donated by Taylor International and Drakes Pride.

Lorraine said the group has set a target of £2,000, which they are intending to ‘smash’.

Donations made through their fundraising page will go towards Cancer Research and proceeds from calendar sales will go towards Bloodwise.

Donations can be made at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/hot-shots-of-bowls