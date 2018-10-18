Littlehampton Town sign attacking player from Wick

Littlehampton Town have signed Alex Kew from Wick.

Kew is an attacking player had a couple of years at the Golds before joining Wick.

He now makes his return to Littlehampton under Mark Bennett who he previously played for.

Kew is available for Saturday's game away at Midhurst and Easebourne.

