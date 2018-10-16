Littlehampton Town interim manager Bennett: 'There is quite a lot that needs to be improved'

Littlehampton Town Interim manager Mark Bennett admits his side needs major improvement after their 1-1 home draw to Mile Oak.

They got off to a slow start as they conceded in the 22nd minute, as Mo Shuggaa put the ball past the hosts’ goalkeeper, Craig Stoner.

The home side couldn’t find any opportunities to score in the first half, and needed to improve, if they were going to take anything from the game.

Littlehampton found their equaliser, as Darren Boswell scored in the 69th minute.

That result leaves Littlehampton in 10th place in Division One of the SCFL, and will travel to Midhurst and Easebourne, who are second from bottom and have lost eight of their 10 league fixtures, on Saturday.

After the game, Bennett said: “I wasn’t particularly happy with the first half performance but the players are a bit low on confidence. The pleasing thing was in the second half when they responded a little bit and we really should have got a late winner.

“So, overall, it was generally ok.”

There are currently no plans for Bennett to take on the managerial role permanently. He added: “When I took over, the only reason I could commit to 10 games was because of work commitments and nothing has changed on that.

“They should be doing better than they should be.

“They should be in the top division but things have happened and that’s where they are so we will work hard to get them up the table.

“We need some more players.

“There is quite a lot that needs to be improved, but you have to take it one step at a time. To be fair, there were four or five players that were out injured but if you look at the squad in general, it needs improving."

On their weekend opponents, Midhurst, Bennett said: “It is never an easy place to go depending on the state of the pitch but it is a battle at the moment. Littlehampton haven’t got the best squad, they are lacking in confidence, and we’ve just got to battle through, and hopefully pick up three points.”

Littlehampton Town: Stoner, Haward, Hands, Hand, Bibb, Boxall, Santos, Mendes Borges, Rose, Fair, Boswell. Subs: O’Regan, Sanderson, Griffin-Tilley.