Bennett named interim Littlehampton Town manager

Mark Bennett has made a sensational return to Littlehampton Town as interim manager.

Bennett led Golds to County League title back in 2015 and will initially return to the club for a ten match stint in an interim boss role.

Littlehampton parted company with former boss Nigel Geary yesterday, moving quickly to name his replacement.

Bennett's first game since returning to the club will be Golds' SCFL Division 1 home clash against Mile Oak on Saturday.

Golds chairman Rob McAlees said: "We are delighted to announce Mark Bennett’s return to Littlehampton Town Football Club.

"As a title winner as a player and then 25 years later as a manager, Mark’s heart has always been close to this club and he’s looking forward to his second stint as manager.”

Bennett was a player at the club when they won the County League title back in 1991 before remarkably leading Golds to the same honour as manager 24 years later.

Golds boss Bennett also won the Sussex League Division 2 title in his previous stint and took the club to John O'Hara Cup final.

