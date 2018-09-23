East Preston boss Paine says Lingfield 'need to win with a bit more respect and class'

East Preston were well beaten at Lingfield after a goalless first half but after the break conceded five goals.

EP could have taken the lead in the first minute after good work from Dan Huet and Jake Heryet whose cross found Asa Nicholson but his shot under pressure went just wide. With 15 mins gone Heryet found Huet eight yards out with just the keeper to beat and his left foot shot hit the goal keeper and was cleared.

Lingfield were having a lot of possession but not creating many chances their best was a header from Ransome which Jack Collins saved easily and a shot that was blocked well by James Lelliott. On 32 mins Ryan Quirke created some space on the left and his shot just went wide of the post.

The second half was one best forgotten.

Lingfield scored five times without reply which could have been worse had it not been for three outstanding saves from Collins in the EP goal. Luke Brodie had the best chance for EP when his right foot shot from outside the box was tipped over by the Lingfield keeper.

Manager Bob Paine said: "After a reasonable first half where we worked hard and did well defensively we had the two best chances of the half and could have been leading at half time.

"The second half was poor from us and we had a discussion as a group after the match and we now move on. Very disappointed about how we were treated after the match by Lingfield they beat us no complaints but need to win with a bit more respect and class."

East Preston's assistant manager and coach Craig Stuart (@craigthepup) tweeted after the game: "Total lack of respect from @Lingfield_FC yesterday, after giving us a good hiding. #losewithgrace #winwithgrace."

And the Lingfield twitter account replied: "We have taken onboard your comments and have passed them on to the relevant people within the Club, who no doubt will deal with your concerns appropriately and non bias."

Team: Jack Collins, Nathan DaCosta, Lucas Pattenden, James Lelliott, Tom Lyne, Dave Beaney, Jake Heryet (Rafferty 74 mins), Jack Barnes, Dan Huet (Brodie 69 mins), Ryan Quirke, Asa Nicholson (Tilley 85 mins)

Subs: Matt Searle, Cian Tilley, Scott Slaughter, Luke Brodie, Scott Rafferty