Chippingdale duo in the running to win nationwide competition

Chippingdale Cricket Club's Matt and Julie Bourne are in the running to win a nationwide competition.

Run by the official wine of England Cricket, Hardys Wine, the competition is aiming to find the unsung heroes of grassroots cricket.



The Worthing duo were nominated owing to their commitment and hard work to keep Chippingdale thriving.



The Hardys Heartbeat of the Club received hundreds of nominations from club cricketers across the UK and submissions were whittled down by a panel of experts, including England star Stuart Broad, to a final XI who are in the running to be crowned ‘Hardys Heartbeat of Club Cricket 2018’.



Matt said: "We’re just a small cog within a group of selfless volunteers who do everything to try and push our club forward and we’re shocked and humbled to receive the Heartbeat of the Club nomination.”



The overall winner of the competition will receive a fully stocked Hardys Pavilion at their club’s end of season party, with an England legend in attendance.



The final XI nominees will get tickets to watch England in action in 2019 and a case of Hardys wine.



England cricketer and Hardys Wine ambassador, Stuart Broad, said: “As someone who grew up playing cricket at my local club I understand the importance of those who give their time to keep their club running.



"It’s great that Hardys Wine are looking to reward the heartbeats of UK club cricket and I’m delighted to support this campaign. Congratulations to Matt & Julie Bourne for being shortlisted and I wish them every luck in the public vote.”



To vote for Matt and Julie, visit www.hardyswines.com/winthehardyspavilion

