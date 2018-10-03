'Abject' Arundel dumped out of Sussex Senior Cup

Simon Hull says he is going to ring the changes after Arundel’s surprise Sussex Senior Cup exit at division-lower Selsey last night.

Liam Brady’s opener on 35 minutes was cancelled out by strikes from Thomas Jefkins and Dan Bassil – both in the final 30 minutes – as Blues sealed a 2-1 first round victory at The Bunn Leisure Stadium.

Mullets manager Hull pulled no punches in his assessment of his side’s cup defeat.

He said: “It was an abject performance, simply not good enough.

“There were too many passengers and we got what we deserved.

“We let ourselves and the club down and we have to take full responsibility.

“I’m expecting a huge reaction on Saturday. New additions to the squad will be a welcomed tonic and should be available for Saturday.

“A few need to have a long, hard look at themselves and show us they should be playing at this level. We are always honest and will work hard to put things right.”

Arundel, still searching for a first SCFL Premier Division win this season, entertain Peacehaven & Telscombe on Saturday.

