'Boring' Wick beaten by Billingshurst

Joint boss Lee Baldwin felt Wick got what they deserved at Billingshurst on Saturday.

Jordan Stallibrass and Chris Spiers both struck in second half stoppage time to wrap up a 3-1 home SCFL Division 1 triumph for Hurst.

Akin Obreja struck on 15 minutes to fire Billingshurst ahead at Jubilee Fields before Kieron Playle-Howard got Wick back on terms three minutes prior to the interval.

The home side were not to be denied victory as late goals from Stallibrass and Spiers in stoppage time wrapped up their victory.

Joint boss Baldwin was unhappy with Wick's performance and said: "We were awful. We've been so inconsistent so far this season and must find a more even level of performance in matches.

"We've been really boring to watch in the past couple of games and I want to see more from the team."

Wick will be looking to bounce back when they make the trip to league rivals Hailsham Town for a Sussex Senior Cup first round clash tonight.

Baldwin added: "It's a competition we want to go as far as we can in, just as we do in any cup. There's potential to meet a big Sussex team in the next round so we'll be looking to get the victory."

