Littlehampton’s Look and Sea Centre should be preserved

My close family and I went to the now-closed Look & Sea Centre in Littlehampton earlier last year.

It was fascinating and a great success.

At a time when kids are addicted to gadgets and junk food, it was wonderful to see the kids, our elderly mum, and us in the middle all enjoy the experience.

We do hope that you can pass a message to the councillors that such a resource is vital for the community and allowing it to be ‘sold off’ would be a betrayal of our youth who need something to enjoy and aspire to that is a force for good in their lives.

I am sure that my family and others in the community will echo my sentiments.

Alex Blok

George V Avenue, Worthing

---

