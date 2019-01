As 2019 begins, we are taking a look back at the Littlehampton Gazette's biggest stories of last year.

Read on for the top 10 articles which captured your imaginations this year. For the full stories, copy the caption next to each picture and search for it in Google.

In May, more than 500 people attended the funeral of Westley Wes Campbell. The 37-year-old, from North Ham Road, was known to many for being part of Littlehampton Golf Club and football and cricket clubs in Littlehampton, East Preston, Angmering, Rustington and beyond.

On Christmas Eve, a man was attacked with a machete in Lawrence Avenue, Rustington - and it was our second most-read story. A man has since been charged with attempted murder.

The Look & Sea Centre going into administration was the third most-read story of 2018. The landmark building closed for good in August, and 2019 looks like the year it will be turned into a restaurant.

In September, teenager Kurtis Donat from Durrington was banned from West Sussex after puncturing the lungs of two teenagers and injuring another in a knife attack in Littlehampton town centre in March

In October, Fitzalan Medical Group, which runs two surgeries in Littlehampton and Wick, was threatened with closure in a report by the Care Quality Commission

A video of the Arundel Bypass route chosen in May proved popular. After a legal battle later in the year, Highways England decided to put the three options, pictured right, back out to public consultation.

In July, Jamie Oliver, pictured at West Beach, Littlehampton, was spotted filming for an episode of Jamie and Jimmys Friday Night Feast

In January, Arun Civic Centre in Maltravers Road, the home of Arun District Council, was evacuated after a resident left their bag under a seat. Bomb squads and bomb disposal robots were sent in, but the resident got their bag back unscathed.

South Terrace residents were calling for compensation in June after flash floods in May damaged their properties