Wick Village traders dress to impress and scare on Hallowe'en

Shoppers in Wick were in for a scare as traders, business owners and shop staff dressed up in their spookiest outfits to celebrate Hallowe'en.

With costumes ranging from witches to devils to nuns, and plenty of festive props, the shops were fully decked out for the day.

Traders, business owners and shop staff celebrate Halloween in Wick village, Littlehampton

Businesses and traders taking part included Morrisons, The Flower Shop, St Barnabas House, Raire Hairdressing Company and Old Oven Bakery.

