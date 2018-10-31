‘Vampire’ pooch just wants a home

Jack may look like a vampire but the three-year-old pooch is a little sweetie.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is playing host to this adorable resident this Hallowe’en and staff say the chihuahua cross Boston terrier has two noticeable fangs protruding from his bottom jaw, making him look like a vampire.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Jack has a lovely, sweet nature and is such a funny little character. We soon noticed how adorable it was when his teeth poked out like little vampire fangs.

“While a fitting look for the Hallowe’en season, we hope somebody can find it in their heart to love him all year round for the rest of his days.

“Despite his size, he actually thrives when around much bigger dogs and he’ll need a home where they have a medium to large dog already as he looks to them for support and feels much more at ease in their presence.

“He will make a fantastic companion in the right home.”

The ideal owners for Jack would be a family who understand he can lack in confidence and are happy for him to build bonds at his own pace. If you would enjoy his company and are happy to sit back and watch his cheeky antics, you could be perfect for him.

Jack will need an adult-only home without visiting children, somewhere he can do all of his favourites things like playing with his toys, enjoying a tasty treat and spending time with compatible dogs that are bigger than him.

A private garden for Jack to enjoy play and exercise is essential as Jack is still working on facing the wider world. With time, he will blossom into a lovely, confident little character, say staff who are working with him at the Brighton Road rehoming centre.

Telephone 0300 303 0292 to arrange a visit.

