Three charities supported by 1960s themed fundraiser in East Preston

Three charities have received support thanks to a 1960s themed event in East Preston, which raised more than £700.

The funds were split between Cardiac Risk in the Young, Surfers Against Sewage and Dreamland Mission Hospital in Kenya, which will be able to provide free medical care for a year to four families of up to 12 people as a result.

Organiser Martin Quaife said the event, which featured a performance by band 60+, was well supported, with guests dancing to old musical favourites such as Satisfaction and Proud Mary.

The evening also featured a challenging 60s quiz and themed costumes were worn by most of those attending, with prizes given for the best dressed people.

The band helped organised the event, along with family and friends, and they said they would perform at other fundraisers.

Organiser Martin Quaife said: “The organisers are extremely grateful to The Mellor Practice for financial support, The Co-op for providing elements of the food, to David Lloyd Worthing, Dust Away Cleaning Services and Beautifully Pampered for raffle prizes.

“They are also thankful to St Mary’s Church, Kerry’s Kitchen and the Seaview Stores for assisting with publicity and sale of tickets.”

For more information about the charities or to contact the band for a charity performance, email martinquaife@hotmail.com.

