Littlehampton head shave trio raises hundreds for Macmillan Cancer Support

A Littlehampton mum has spoken of her pride after her son had his head shaved and helped raise more than £600 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Six-year-old Vinnie decided he wanted to make a difference and be involved with the charity efforts of his stepdad, Leon Horspool.

Leon, who works as a barber at Jimmy Riddles Barber Shop in Littlehampton, has braved the shave for Macmillan each year for four years since his mum became ill. She passed away two years ago.

Leon said: “The big horrible ‘c’ word affects and is affecting so many people, whether it being directly or indirectly, and each story is equally as heartbreaking.

This year, Leon’s best friend Sam Walsh also wanted to join him and support something that means so much to him, so the trio had their heads shaved together to raise as much money as possible.

Charlotte Wynn, Vinnie’s mum, said: “I personally think this is a big thing for such a young boy to do off his own bat and am very proud of him.

“It really helped him learn a lot about charity and he knows he has done a very amazing thing.”

So far, the trio have raised £660 and are continuing to collect donations until the end of the month.

There is a donation jar at Jimmy Riddles Barber Shop in Surrey Street, or visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/leon-horspool to donate online.

