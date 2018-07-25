St Barnabas House shop in Wick hosts Tea at Three celebration

Staff at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Wick held a tea party fit for a princess, with visitors enjoying tea and cake, live music and face painting throughout the afternoon.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper attended the Tea at Three celebration, along with guest appearances from St Barnabas House mascot Barnabee and Littlehampton's very own Hampton the Hedgehog.

St Barnabas House shop manager, Michelle Shephard-Ede, enjoys a cup of tea with the St Barnabas House mascot Barnabee, Littlehampton's very own Hampton The Hedgehog and two Princesses from A Star Parties & Events

Disney princesses Cinderella and Belle from A Star Parties and Events greeted guests and had their photos taken with them.

Live music was performed throughout the afternoon by professional singer Sophie Shepherd.

