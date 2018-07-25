St Barnabas House shop in Wick hosts Tea at Three celebration

Staff at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Wick held a tea party fit for a princess, with visitors enjoying tea and cake, live music and face painting throughout the afternoon.
Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper attended the Tea at Three celebration, along with guest appearances from St Barnabas House mascot Barnabee and Littlehampton's very own Hampton the Hedgehog.
Disney princesses Cinderella and Belle from A Star Parties and Events greeted guests and had their photos taken with them.
Live music was performed throughout the afternoon by professional singer Sophie Shepherd.
