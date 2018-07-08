Littlehampton charity shop has revamp ahead of 20th birthday

Staff from the St Barnabas House shop in Littlehampton town centre are celebrating 20 years of trading by giving the shop a makeover.

There will be a half-price sale in the Duke Street shop from Monday to Wednesday, after which the shop will close for around a week to enable maintenance work to take place.

Jan Harper, head of retail, said: “We apologise to all our customers and donors for any inconvenience, and look forward to welcoming everyone back to our new-look shop.”

To mark the re-opening, and the shop’s 20th birthday, staff have organised a party on Friday, July 27 from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Staff said they are delighted that mayor of Littlehampton Billy Blanchard-Cooper will be joining the party.

The celebration will also have refreshments, popcorn, candyfloss and facepainting for the kids, with everyone welcome to join in.

Jan said: “Last year, in our Littlehampton shop, our incredible team processed and sold more than 41,000 items that had been generously donated by the community. The profit made by the shop last year would pay for 80 individual 24 hour stays in the in-patient unit.”

Staff will still be available in the shop during the closure for people to make donations between 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

The nearest open St Barnabas House shop can be found in Wick. Details of this shop can be found at www.stbh.org.uk/shops