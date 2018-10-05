Rustington home on a private estate close to the seafront with a swimming pool

This delightful four bedroom detached house is situated on a private sea estate Rustington.
The property, in The Roundway, benefits from a swimming pool and is only just over 400 metres from the seafront.
Entering into the property you are greeted with a generous hallway which has doors leading to, the kitchen, sitting room, bedroom four, shower room and double garage.
There is also a conservatory/dining room which is located off of the kitchen and a study which can be accessed via bedroom four.
On the first floor you have three further bedrooms, a family bathroom and a Jack and Jill bathroom which leads to the master bedroom.
From the master bedroom you can access the balcony.
Outside, to the front you have a carriage driveway, shrub and tree beds and access to the double garage.
There is a stunning verandah which is great to enjoy a morning coffee and watch the world go by.
The rear garden has lawn sections, a hardstanding seating area, a patio area and a swimming pool.
The garden wraps round the house and is 125ft wide at its widest point.
Rustington village is just over half a mile away while Angmering railway station is just over a mile away.
Guide Price £800,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com
---
