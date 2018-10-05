Stunning restored cottage in Littlehampton dating back nearly 300 years

This stunning cottage in Littlehampton has parts dating back approximately 280 years.

The property, in Horsham Road, has been sympathetically restored to include inglenook fireplaces with a mixture of timber and beamed ceilings, wall panelling and stonework.

Three bedroom cottage on the marker with Michael Jones

Offering three double bedrooms, four reception room, a double garage, landscaped gardens and an abundance of character features, an internal viewing are highly recommended.

Thorncroft Cottage is within easy reach of Littlehampton town centre and the seafront.

The property is convenient for Littlehampton mainline railway station, which provides good links to Brighton and London Victoria.

Bus services also serve the area and there are shops and schools for most ages close by.

Price offers in excess of £425,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk

---

