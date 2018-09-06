Volunteer roles for everyone in Littlehampton and across Arun

There are hundreds of volunteering opportunities available across the Arun district, and you can get involved whether you have one hour a week to spare or five days.

There are roles in offices, schools and children’s centres; theatres, galleries and museums; hospitals and charity shops.

For more about Volunteer Now! on their website - www.do-it.org

Whatever your interests and availability, there will be an opportunity to suit you.

-

Committee members with building experience – Littlehampton Sea Cadets

The charity purpose of the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) is to promote the development of young people in achieving their physical, intellectual and social potential as individuals and as responsible citizens by the provision of education and leisure time activities using a nautical theme.

They are looking for volunteers to advise and lead a small management team in major projects such as refurbishment of the main headquarters and the rebuilding of the unit jetty.

This may also include the possible future project of rebuilding the main drill hut into a two-storey building.

Education presenters – RNLI

Education presenters are needed to raise awareness of the RNLI and to communicate sea safety messages to young people through young people’s groups at schools and other youth organisations.

Other activities include the use and keeping of up-to-date materials produced by the RNLI for the youth audience, to be aware of developments in sea safety education, seek out own opportunities for talks/presentations, keep records of presentations, provide copies of records to the REO as requested and to attend training offered by the RNLI.

Volunteer hours are flexible and designed to suit individual needs.

Full training, resources and expenses provided.

-

Community companion – St Barnabas House hospice

St Barnabas House is looking for volunteers who provide social and practical support to patients and their carers. They offer befriending, sitting or practical support to patients and carers in their own homes to encourage and support independent living which in turn leads to increased wellbeing.

St Barnabas House will provide you with full training covering the principles of palliative care, moving and handling, lone worker training, supervision, boundaries, data protection, confidentiality and safeguarding.

-

Swimming pool helpers – Arun Dolphins Swimming Club for the Disabled

Arun Dolphins Swimming Club for the Disabled provides a safe and happy environment for people with disabilities of all ages by helping them to enjoy the benefits that the water can bring.

The club meets every Wednesday at Littlehampton Swimming Pool at 6.30pm for one hour.

Volunteers can be pool helpers who assist and encourage members in the water, but the group also needs people trained in pool safety who give help if needed.

Dolphins pay for the training which is carried out at the pool, normally on a Sunday.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

