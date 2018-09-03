Littlehampton Fire Station open day 2018 in pictures

Littlehampton firefighters welcomed people of all ages to watch them in action and learn more about their roles.

There were road traffic collision demonstrations, chip fan fire displays and high-level rescue demonstrations, watched by people of all ages at Littlehampton Fire Station’s annual open day on Saturday.

Visitors were able to see a range of fire vehicles on display at Littlehampton Fire Station open day

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper cut the ribbon to officially open the event and stayed around to chat to visitors.

People benefited from free fire and road safety advice, tours of the fire station and a display of various vintage appliances.

Gordon Leggett, 80, who was the first driver of the famous Littlehampton ‘yellow peril’, was delighted to be able to get back in the driver’s seat.

He was in his element sitting behind the wheel, bringing back happy memories of his time on the job more than 40 years ago.

The 1972 Dennis fire engine was rescued from a scrap yard and restored by Littlehampton firefighters some years ago.

Firepup, the mascot of the National Fire Safety Council had lots of fun meeting all the children at the open day.

Watch video of firefighters tackling ongoing blaze

Burglars steal from store affected by blaze

Elderly couple conned out of £8,000 in Santander scam