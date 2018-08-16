Volunteer opportunities in Littlehampton and across Arun

Volunteering can be a great way of finding new hobbies and things to enjoy, but you can also use your time to help other people to enjoy doing the things that they love.

By volunteering just a little of your time, you can support people who may otherwise be unable to do the things they’d like to, helping them to lead more enjoyable and fulfilling lives. Go to www.do-it.org for lots more opportunities.

Instructors and committee members – Littlehampton Sea Cadets

Littlehampton Sea Cadets would like to hear from people who are interested in becoming instructors.

You could teach cadets how to sail, powerboat, kayak, windsurf, play football or learn first aid.

Volunteers can give whatever time they have available and will receive an induction, training and support.

The cadets are also looking for people to join the committee; there are lots of roles to match different professions, such as helping manage finances and budgets, fundraising for the unit, organising events and building corporate relationships with local businesses.

Let’s walk and talk – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

One of the residents at St Bridget’s would like to get out and about with someone to push his wheelchair and to improve his use of his Dynavox communication aid while doing so.

If you are calm, determined person who enjoys walking, and has a general understanding of IT this could be the role for you. You will need to have a good sense of humour, good conversation and be able to push a wheelchair.

Social club volunteer – Rustington Platinum Social Club

Rustington Platinum is the over 60s club. The aim is to offer programmes devoted to physical, social and emotional wellbeing of the older adults in the community.

It provides weekly fitness and social activities to widen social contact with people of the same generation by offering and involving the group in physical activities within their capacity.

At the moment, the social part of the club meets once a week on Thursday for four hours for scrabble, card and board games, knitting, crochet, or just a chat.

The role will involve helping to set up at the start and tidy up at the end of the session, preparing and serving drinks and refreshments, and cleaning the cups and plates.

Baby clinic volunteer – Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust is the specialist provider of community health and care services to the people of West Sussex and Brighton and Hove. Every day the expert teams provide medical, nursing and therapeutic care to more than 8,000 people.

It is looking for volunteers to support the health visiting team at the drop-in centre. Tasks may include greeting parents, preparing weighing scales and cleaning after use, and assisting parents if needed to write down baby’s weight.

You will need good communication skills and be friendly and approachable.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

