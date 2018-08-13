Four Arun parks receive prestigious awards

Four Arun parks have been awarded the Green Flag for being among the best green spaces in the UK.

Mewsbrook Park and Norfolk Gardens in Littlehampton, together with Marine Park Gardens and Hotham Park in Bognor Regis, have been recognised.

The international award, now in its third decade, is a sign that a park boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

The four Arun parks join 13 others to receive the Green Flag in West Sussex.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “Arun District Council first received a Green Flag Award for Mewsbrook Park 14 years ago, since then we have successfully retained awards for not only Mewsbrook, but also Marine Park Gardens and Hotham Park. In 2018 we are absolutely delighted that Norfolk Gardens has received a Green Flag Award for first time.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks and greenspaces to such a high standard.

“Being recognised by this award scheme is no mean feat. It is the sum of significant efforts made by volunteer groups, specifically Hotham Park Heritage Trust, Friends of Mewsbrook Park, East Beach Residents’ Association and Friends of Aldwick Parks. Hotham Park and Mewsbrook Park Cafes work tirelessly with volunteers and Arun officers to ensure the parks are the best they can be.

“Both the Littlehampton and Hotham Park Miniature Railways offer that often unique seaside attraction which brings visiting tourists to the area.

“Our thanks too must go to our contractors Tivoli Group Limited, specifically to the site-based staff who do so much in maintaining these wonderful parks. Their investment at Wildforest Falls (Hotham Park) and Buccaneer Bay (Norfolk Gardens) Adventure Golf courses have also contributed towards achieving this recognition.”

The four Arun recipients are among a record-breaking 1,883 UK parks and green spaces to receive the prestigious award this year.