Do you want to make a difference?

You could make a real difference to your local community by volunteering for one of the many charities and community groups in your area.

Have a look at the opportunities below, or find more at www.do-it.org.

Fundraiser – Wadars

Wadars works towards the rescue and rehabilitations of wildlife, and the rescue and rehoming of domestic animals; every year they rehome more than 500 cats, dogs and other companion animals, and rescue and release more than 2,000 wild creatures back to their natural environment.

Wadars receives no government funding for the work they do rescuing wildlife and rehoming domestic animals. Therefore it relies totally on donations and legacies from the community.

You will be helping at either supermarket or street collections in and around the Ferring and Littlehampton areas, collecting donations from the public and handing out literature to raise awareness.

Client support volunteer – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects is a charity providing help and support to the homeless community.

The Littlehampton Community Hub provides a vital service to those that are homeless, vulnerably housed and on a low income in the Littlehampton area

It is looking for volunteers to provide support on a one-to-one basis to an individual who attends the Community Hub. Support needed will most likely be in the form of attending appointments and meetings with the individual.

Buddy volunteer – Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Buddies is a volunteer befriending service. It aims to support people affected by cancer in their homes or in the community by providing a listening ear and support with small practical tasks.

It is looking for volunteers to support the service and provide a listening ear to people out in the community.

This will be a community based project providing support to people in their homes or a mutually agreed location.

By providing this support, the hope is to alleviate the loneliness and isolation people often feel when diagnosed with cancer or going through treatment.

Volunteer community mediator – The West Sussex Mediation Service

The West Sussex Mediation Service mediates for neighbours or families in dispute, for example noisy or inconsiderate neighbours, boundary or hedge disputes, problems with parking, ball games, pets, rubbish and disagreements over shared driveways.

It is looking for more volunteer community mediators. After completing a 40 hour training course, you will then be allocated cases, primarily neighbour disputes, and co-mediate with someone else.

This involves separate home visits to the two clients. This is hopefully followed on with a two hour joint mediation at a neutral venue near their homes. The training is free and the mediation work is very rewarding.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

