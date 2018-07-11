RNLI search for inflatable swan and distressed diver

The RNLI were called out to reports of an inflatable swan and to help a distressed diver on a busy Sunday.

The Littlehampton RNLI was called out to reports of a missing girl at Climping beach and an inflatable swan near Littlehampton Harbour on Sunday with four callouts.

The station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman launched at 1.48pm on Sunday, July 8 and headed west of the harbour entrance. The station’s D Class lifeboat Ray of Hope was launched to help the coastgaurd search for the girl. She was found safe and the swan search was called off.

At 3.13pm a Mayday transmission reported a diver in distress. The adult male was on-board a charter boat, eighteen miles from Littlehampton harbour. The stations Atlantic 85 launched and set course with volunteer crew aboard who are medically trained to deal with such circumstances.

At the scene the casualty was taken aboard the lifeboat so that he could be winched to the helicopter for the flight to the specialist care unit at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester. The lifeboat escorted the charter vessel back to its moorings in Littlehampton Harbour and then returned to the station at 5.10pm, where it was refuelled and made ready for service.