Peppa Pig joins babyballet Bognor Regis and Rustington for charity Danceathon

Babies and toddlers from babyballet Bognor Regis and Rustington have been galloping, jumping and boogying with Peppa Pig.

The beloved character was part of the group’s Danceathon raising money for baby charity Tommy’s.

Pupils from babyballet Bognor Regis and Rustington at St Peter and St Paul Church hall in Rustington for the Peppa Pig themed Danceathon

Boys and girls aged six months to six years were sponsored to complete five challenges.

Little ones in tutus then went on an imaginary journey with Princess Peppa from their classroom to a fun-filled tea party.

Jessica Crosthwaite, franchisee, said: “At babyballet Bognor Regis and Rustington, we are all really excited to be taking part in the Tommy’s Danceathon.

“We are aiming to raise £3,000 and gave the boys and girls a really exciting class. There was dancing, fun, games and a few challenges along the way.”

Together, babyballet groups across the country aim to raise £500,000 to help fund vital research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Jane Brewin, chief executive of Tommy’s, said: “Danceathon is a great way for mums and dads to involve their little ones in a good cause.

“Tommy’s relies on the generosity and hard work of its supporters like babyballet to continue its pioneering research to prevent pregnancy complications.

“ We hope everyone taking part has an amazing time.”

Tommy’s funds four research centres in the UK that investigate causes and find treatments for miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

It also provides advice and support from a team of midwives for all parents-to-be to help them have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.

Visit www.tommys.org/danceathondonate for more information.

