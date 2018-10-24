Students given new bikes to encourage use of new shared pathway

Students at Littlehampton Academy have received new bicycles from the contractors who put in a new transport link.

While Jackson Civil Engineering was working on the shared path for pedestrians and cyclists between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, staff took time to talk to students at the academy and at Bishop Tufnell CE Primary School.

As well as lessons on the importance of construction site safety and health and safety in general, the schools each benefited from the donation of five bicycles.

The five bicycles presented to the academy were given to the most deserving students, as nominated by staff.

Richard Killean, Jackson contracts manager, said: “It is with great pleasure that we donate these bikes to promote the use of the new cycleway and encourage the younger travelling public to choose a healthier form of transportation.

“We recognise the disruption construction work can cause, so we’d like to thank the local community for their patience whilst this project was being built.”

