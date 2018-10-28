Littlehampton pupils are safer on streets thanks to hi-vis donation from Barratt Homes

Pupils in Littlehampton will be able to stay safe on the walk to and from school thanks to a donation of hi-vis vests to celebrate International Walk to School Month.

Barratt Homes, which has a development in Kingley Gate, donated 30 hi-vis vests to White Meadows Primary Academy in Whitelea Road, Wick, to help pupils be seen as darker nights draw in.

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “We have been supporting this campaign to encourage pupils to remain visible when walking to school for many years now. This is a timely campaign given that the evenings are getting darker earlier and more parents may be more tempted to jump in the car, even for short distances.

“By donating fluorescent hi-vis vests, we are encouraging parents, carers and pupils to walk, cycle or scoot to school in a much safer fashion. As well as being better for their health, it reduces the number of cars on the road which can only be a positive thing.”

International Walk to School Month encourages pupils to walk to school, reducing traffic on the roads and at school gates, improving health and wellbeing and encouraging sociability.

A generation ago, 70 per cent of pupils walked to school and research suggests that this figure has now more than halved.

Luisa Gould, executive headteacher, said: “It is great to receive this donation of vests from Barratt Homes which will hopefully help our pupils be more easily visible should they choose to walk to school.

“We do appreciate it’s not always easy but even trying to walk to school once or twice a week will definitely be a step in the right direction towards less congested roads as well as being a great way to encourage fitness and wellbeing.”

For further details about the Barratt Homes development in Kingley Gate, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0844 811 4343.

-----

Littlehampton tree planting is tribute to Harry and Meghan’s royal titles

Nursery pupils get tot marks at graduation ceremony

Watch as Angmering pupils dance in Floss4Funding video to support Save Our Schools West Sussex