Nursery pupils get tot marks at graduation ceremony

A nursery has held its first graduation ceremony.

Proud parents watched on at 2pm last Tuesday as 17 children from the Conker class at White Meadows Nursery in Whitelea Road, Wick, graduated in the primary school hall next door. Nursery teacher Danielle Hazelhurst said: “I feel really proud. It went so well. It is so emotional to watch the children and we are looking forward to seeing them carry on their academic journey into reception.”

Nursery graduation ceremony at White Meadows Primary School. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Parents were also shown their children’s scrapbooks on the day.