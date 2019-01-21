Teenager who intended to sell heroin and crack cocaine in Worthing is jailed

A teenager caught in Worthing with heroin and crack cocaine that he intended to sell has been jailed.

Ryan Bennett-Morris was allowed to spend Christmas with his family after pleading guilty to drugs charges in December, but has now been sentenced.

Bennett-Morris was allowed to spend Christmas with his family. Picture: Sussex Police

The Croydon man was just 18 when he was caught in Worthing with Class A drugs in October last year.

Appearing in court last month, Bennett-Morris pleaded guilty to: possessing heroin with intent to supply, possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Judge Shani Barnes told him: “You are in big toruble and I am not making any promises, but I will adjourn to give you time to think about your mitigation and prepare for your future.

“This is a really serious criminal offence.

“Spend Christmas with your family and make plans.”

The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

Bennett-Morris appeared at Brighton Crown Court again on Friday for sentencing.

He was sentenced to two years and four months in a young offenders' institution.

An order was made for destruction of the drugs and forfeiture of £664 in cash.

